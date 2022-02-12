Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 5,549 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $16,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. State Street Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,077,000 after purchasing an additional 196,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,020,000 after acquiring an additional 99,439 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $119.86 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,434 shares of company stock worth $20,814,931. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

