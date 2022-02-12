FIL Ltd Has $14.41 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,544 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $14,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth $226,543,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,304,000 after acquiring an additional 107,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 116,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $20.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

