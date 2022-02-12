FIL Ltd Acquires New Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.61.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

