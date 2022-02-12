FIL Ltd Buys 31,471 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Woodward were worth $18,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Woodward by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 81,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Woodward by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWD stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

