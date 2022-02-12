FIL Ltd Grows Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,888,578 shares of company stock valued at $656,294,231. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.72.

Shares of SNOW opened at $293.69 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of -115.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.87.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

