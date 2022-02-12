SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

SPSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $126.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,576 shares of company stock worth $3,668,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

