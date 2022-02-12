Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Short Interest Update

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the January 15th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS ASCLF opened at $0.60 on Friday. Ascletis Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
Ascletis Pharma Company Profile
