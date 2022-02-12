AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Short Interest Update

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the January 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,932,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SWRM opened at $0.01 on Friday. AppSwarm has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About AppSwarm

AppSwarm, Inc engages in the provision of application incubation. It offers end-to-end services for mobile application development across all major platforms including iPhone, RIM’s Blackberry, Google’s android and Microsoft’s windows mobile. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

