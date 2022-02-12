AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Short Interest Update

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the January 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,932,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SWRM opened at $0.01 on Friday. AppSwarm has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
About AppSwarm
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppSwarm (SWRM)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for AppSwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppSwarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.