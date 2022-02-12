Zacks Investment Management Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.