Zacks Investment Management Sells 6,228 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,068 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,624 shares of company stock valued at $737,227. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.