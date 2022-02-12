Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.49 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 57.1% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 108,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39,294 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2,979.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 122,027 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 30.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 61,531 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

