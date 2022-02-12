Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.49 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $29.29.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
