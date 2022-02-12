Mariner LLC Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,168 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 37,502 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,199 shares of company stock worth $8,635,506 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.00 and a 200 day moving average of $127.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.