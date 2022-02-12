Mariner LLC Acquires 75,974 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,974 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,341,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,807,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,248,000 after buying an additional 1,977,874 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 867.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,190,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,445,000 after buying an additional 1,964,448 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,904,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,259,000 after purchasing an additional 619,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

