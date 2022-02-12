Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of LAUR opened at $12.27 on Friday. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $50,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 3,860.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

