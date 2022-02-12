Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.63.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

