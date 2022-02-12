Liquity (LQTY) Trading Down 15.8% This Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00006090 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $41.88 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.06 or 0.06874405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,247.68 or 0.99766869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049173 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,240,212 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

