Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Bruker updated its FY22 guidance to $2.29-2.33 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.290-$2.330 EPS.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker has a 12-month low of $56.93 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $79.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bruker by 340.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 153,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bruker by 60.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 42.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

