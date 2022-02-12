DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. DZS updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $14.60 on Friday. DZS has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.
About DZS
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
