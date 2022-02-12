Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,600 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($62.20) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ULVR. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.20) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,100 ($55.44) to GBX 4,000 ($54.09) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,183.33 ($56.57).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,914.50 ($52.93) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,889.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,944.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.98%.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.89) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($203,542.93). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,006 shares of company stock worth $15,075,349.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

