Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Raised to C$38.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAPIF. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. Saputo has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

