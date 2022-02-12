Mizuho Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $115.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.45.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $93.52 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

