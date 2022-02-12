Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $326.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,575. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in Penumbra by 486.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,995,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $226.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.42 and a beta of 0.34.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

