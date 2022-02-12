Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to C$2,500.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,516.67.

OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,675.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,726.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,711.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.96 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,259.70 and a 1 year high of $1,919.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

