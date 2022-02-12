Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $62.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,507 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 246,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after buying an additional 181,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,291,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.