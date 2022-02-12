Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at Desjardins

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HERXF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

