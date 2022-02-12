33,277 Shares in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iQIYI by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in iQIYI by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 235,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iQIYI by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in iQIYI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 847,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

