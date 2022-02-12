Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 74.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $91.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.89. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.29 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.74.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.