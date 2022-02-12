FIL Ltd Has $25.71 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,817 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $25,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Lincoln National by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

