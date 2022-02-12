FIL Ltd Has $22.83 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $22,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.93. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

