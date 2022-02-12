FIL Ltd Cuts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $21,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $214.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.56 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

