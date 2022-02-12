Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,657 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,832,000 after acquiring an additional 734,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,035,000 after acquiring an additional 498,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,129,000 after acquiring an additional 296,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

