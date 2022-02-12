Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 37.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 65.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,936,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

