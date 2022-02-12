Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OPY. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OPY stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $545.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

