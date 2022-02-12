Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 102.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after buying an additional 1,660,650 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $33,256,000. State Street Corp grew its position in United Bankshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after buying an additional 656,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after buying an additional 315,165 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in United Bankshares by 431.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 267,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

