Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 56,899 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $24,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 472.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 176,960 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 123.15%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

