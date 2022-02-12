Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,323 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $30,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,483,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,004,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after buying an additional 112,116 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $285,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.20 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

