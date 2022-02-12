Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 16,426 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 534,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,426 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $27,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 54,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE:BCE opened at $52.30 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 113.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.