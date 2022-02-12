Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,851 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,814,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $132,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 41.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 23,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 683.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 70,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

NYSE FLOW opened at $85.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

