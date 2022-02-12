CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $141,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CubeSmart by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,882,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,443,000 after purchasing an additional 465,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,117,000 after buying an additional 516,541 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,214,000 after buying an additional 1,043,461 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,047,000 after buying an additional 58,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,584,000 after buying an additional 207,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CUBE. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Shares of CUBE opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.