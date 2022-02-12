Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $137.45 Million Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,122 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $137,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 62.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 61.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGNA opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

