Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,482 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $139,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $184.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.07 and a 200-day moving average of $220.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.37 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,652 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,112 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.