Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,013,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $134,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,497,141 shares of company stock valued at $439,092,956. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

