Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 910 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 52.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 847,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,210,000 after acquiring an additional 292,762 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 9.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 45,482 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth $1,678,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 48.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 375,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 122,490 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.55 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

