Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 297,246 shares.The stock last traded at $32.00 and had previously closed at $30.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $621.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 67.76%. The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. 43.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

