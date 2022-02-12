Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day moving average of $101.19.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

