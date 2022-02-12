SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.33.

SJW Group stock opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $73.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

