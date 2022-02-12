Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 9,900 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,243 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth about $5,384,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,241,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 732,037 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDD opened at $18.45 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $90,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,189 shares of company stock worth $636,769. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

