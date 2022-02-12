Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,205,000 after acquiring an additional 94,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,941,000 after acquiring an additional 49,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $300.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

