Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given New $68.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENTA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.75.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after buying an additional 57,292 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.