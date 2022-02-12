Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 53.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,512 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $58.65 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.90.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

